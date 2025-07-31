© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Dragon Bravo Fire reaches 105,000 acres, becomes largest wildfire in the US

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
Tourists take in the view of the Grand Canyon from Mather Point on Tue, July 29, 2025 as the Dragon Bravo Fire burns 11 miles away on the North Rim.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Tourists take in the view of the Grand Canyon from Mather Point on Tue, July 29, 2025 as the Dragon Bravo Fire burns 11 miles away on the North Rim.

The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon has grown to more than 105,000 acres.

It grew by more than 10,000 acres between Wednesday and Thursday.

Red flag warnings were in place Thursday in some areas of the Kaibab Plateau with winds gusts expected to hit 35 miles per hour.

Officials also say humidity has dropped as low as 8% making the moisture content of forest fuels comparable to kiln-dried lumber.

However, according to managers, the wildfire is approaching a transition of fuels that could change its progression. In addition, it could also burn itself out when it reaches the burn scar of the 2018 Obi Fire.

Almost 1,200 personnel are now working on the Dragon Bravo Fire and it is 9% contained.

Response to the Dragon Bravo Fire as of Thursday has cost $29.4 million.

The blaze is now the largest active wildfire in the nation.

It has also become the 10th biggest fire in Arizona’s recorded history, according to information compiled by Arizona’s Family.
Dragon Bravo Fire Wildfire News Fire Season 2025 Grand Canyon North Rim
