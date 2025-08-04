Dragon Bravo Fire managers hope to turn a corner as weather conditions predicted to shift

Monday marks one month since lightning ignited the Dragon Bravo near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. It has now burned more than 123,000 acres in the national park and on the Kaibab National Forest amid historically dry conditions.

In the coming days, firefighters are anticipating continued challenging conditions with possible single-digit humidity and wind gusts that could reach over 30 miles per hour. But higher humidity could be in store later this week as a potential surge in the monsoon is forecast.

“Really, the next 24 to 48 hours is going to be a critical time,” says Lisa Jennings, a spokesperson for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team. “We feel like we’re in a better place. If we hold these lines, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to turn the corner on increasing containment.”

Jennings says the fire is starting to burn into pinyon-juniper, which could decrease its intensity from the mixed conifer that has fueled its explosive growth for weeks. The fire is also moving into the footprint of the Warm Fire from 2006, which could slow its growth.

“We’re bumping up against a lot of past burn areas,” says Jennings. “We’re hitting the House Rock Valley on the east side where those fuels are a little lighter. And so, we're in a different place right now than we were a week ago going into the dry weather.”

Like Dragon Bravo, the 59,000-acre Warm Fire was ignited by lightning and officials also initially opted to allow it burn for forest health before it exploded in size.

According to managers, they’re still concerned about the Dragon Bravo Fire burning in some areas along the Grand Canyon’s rim. Jennings says steep and rugged side canyons have been very difficult for firefighters to access.

The Dragon Bravo Fire is the largest wildfire in the lower 48 states. To date, it’s cost nearly $35 million to fight. More than 1,200 personnel are fighting the fire and it was 13% contained as of Monday morning.

Officials will hold a public meeting at Fredonia High School, 221 E. Hortt St., Tue, Aug. 5 along with another meeting at Page High School, 434 S. Lake Powell Blvd., on Wed, Aug. 6. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Dragon Bravo Facebook page.