Yavapai Sheriff's Office alleges driver sparked 900-acre Kirkland Fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a resident of Hillside they allege sparked a more than 900-acre wildfire Friday afternoon five miles west of Prescott.

Crews with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are still working to suppress what is dubbed the Kirkland Fire, which prompted pre-evacuation notices for several nearby communities.

Those pre-evacuation orders were rescinded by Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man, who they have not identified, was driving under the influence when he crashed his pickup truck into a ditch and blew out his tire.

They allege he then continued to drive on the bare metal rim of his wheel for nearly three miles.

Deputies believe the sparks created by metal grinding against the asphalt started several small fires along the road, including the Kirkland Fire.

Fire managers say the Kirkland fire is 35% contained, burning in grass and brush.

Crews are facing rugged terrain as they build fire lines and plan to proactively burn areas around the blaze.

Planned backburns were postponed Sunday night due to the low humidity and dangerous terrain in the area.

Managers say they will assess whether to burn areas around the fire Monday night instead.

The wind-driven fire has moved northeast, and has been aided by hot, dry weather conditions.

Managers say they plan to use several roads to hem the fire in.