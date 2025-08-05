Four dead in crash of medical transport plane near Chinle

Four people are dead after a medical transport plane crashed near the Chinle Airport at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Navajo Police Department, the small dual-propeller aircraft went down and caught fire.

It was on its way to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital.

According to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren the crash victims were "nonlocal."

"We honor their service, their sacrifice, and the love they showed our communities through their work," said Nygren. "On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, colleagues, and all who are grieving."

The plane was being operated by CSI Aviation out of Albuquerque.

Officials haven’t yet determined the cause of the crash. Access to the airport is currently closed.

The National Traffic Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.