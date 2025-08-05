Pipeline break triggers water conservation measures at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have implemented water conservation measures because of a broken section of the Transcanyon Waterline north of Phantom Ranch.

Under the restrictions, all residents and visitors are asked to reduce water use in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds. Officials urge people to report and repair drips or leaks, only use reclaimed water to wash vehicles and irrigate outdoor plants and lawns, and reduce toilet flushing limit shower times.

The waterline was built in the 1960s and breaks frequently. According to the National Park Service, it has experienced at least 85 major breaks since 2010—often exceeding $25,000 to fix each time. Breaks usually take three to five days to repair.

A new system is currently under construction and will cost more than $200 million by the time it is completed in 2027. Officials say the new pipeline will meet the park's water needs for 50 years.