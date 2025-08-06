© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kaibab National Forest reopens some areas, implements stage 2 fire restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:19 PM MST
Firefighters mop up hot spots in the burn area of the White Sage Fire.
Timothy Shanahan/BLM
Firefighters mop up hot spots in the burn area of the White Sage Fire.

Kaibab National Forest managers will reopen some areas that were closed because of the White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires.

Most national forest lands north and east of Highway 89A will again be accessible to the public.

It includes campgrounds at Jacob Lake, the LaFerve Overlook, the Navajo Trail and a portion of the Arizona Trail.

However, other areas on forest roads 247, 248, 248A and 279A that were heavily impacted by wildfire will stay closed.

In addition, officials will implement stage 2 fire restrictions on the Tusayan and North Kaibab ranger districts.

It bans all campfires and most other sources of fire on the forest.
