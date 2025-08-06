Wildlife officials offer $20,000 reward in animal poaching case

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of more than half-a-dozen animals last month near Big Lake in the White Mountains.

Three cow elk were discovered shot and left to waste on July 20.

Then, seven days later, four more elk, including a bull, were also found shot just off State Routes 273 and 261 near the turnoff to the campground at Big Lake.

That same day two bighorn sheep were discovered shot near Three Forks.

“If anyone has information regarding these despicable acts, please report it,” said Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Kalyn Miller. “This incident is the definition of poaching. Poachers are thieves who steal Arizona’s most precious natural resource. Not only did they kill six cow elk, but these poachers killed the future offspring that the elk would have produced.”

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information are asked to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at (800) 352-0700 and refer to case #25-002276.