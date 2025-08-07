© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Dragon Bravo Fire now 29% contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:38 AM MST
An aerial view of the Dragon Bravo Fire on Aug. 4, 2025.
T.Sauter/BLM
An aerial view of the Dragon Bravo Fire on Aug. 4, 2025.

Managers on the Dragon Bravo Fire have declared a significant portion of the eastern edge of the blaze contained.

As of Thursday, they had raised containment to 29% on the now more than 132,000-acre fire.

Firefighters are working to build and strengthen lines on the rim of the Grand Canyon and divert the fire away from forested areas on its northern edge with dense fuels.

Hand crews are installing hand line to halt the fire's progression on the Walhalla Plateau, a spit of land that juts out from the North Rim on the fire's southern flank.

On Thursday, firefighters are again facing critical fire weather with 10–15% humidity and 35-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

Temperatures are in the triple digits in House Rock Valley and in the 80s on the Kaibab Plateau.

Nearly 1,400 personnel are fighting the Dragon Bravo Fire and, so far, it’s cost almost $48 million to fight.
