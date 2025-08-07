© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is off-air. Crews have disconnected power to service the tower upon which our antenna is mounted. Restoration is expected soon. Online streaming remains unaffected.

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

Navajo Nation Council removes tribe's attorney general from office

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:45 AM MST
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.
William Nakai
/
Creative Commons
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.

The Navajo Nation Council has removed the tribe’s attorney general from office only two weeks after they had confirmed her to the job.

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted to end the tenure of Heather Clah. They did not give a reason for the emergency legislation.

“The Council has acted within its full legal authority,” says Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “This was a necessary step to ensure our executive legal functions align with the best interests of the Nation.”

The Navajo Nation currently has no confirmed deputy attorney general.

Late on Wednesday, President Buu Nygren appointed Colin Bradley to the fill the role. He is a lawyer from Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University who focuses on Indian law and civil litigation.

Bradley is also a former Navajo Nation Department of Justice employee who worked for the Natural Resources and Litigation units.

“While this decision by the Council is disappointing, my administration remains committed to ensuring stability and continuity in our justice system,” says Nygren. “Colin Bradley represents a new chapter for the Navajo Nation’s legal leadership.

The Navajo Nation's president appoints the attorney general and the council confirms the post.

It comes eight months after the council removed Ethel Branch as the tribe’s A.G.

She had recently released the findings of a preliminary investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Nygren by Vice President Richelle Montoya.

Branch had determined the claims weren’t warranted and was ousted soon after by council delegates.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationNavajo Nation CouncilBuu Nygren
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius