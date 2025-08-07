Navajo Nation Council removes tribe's attorney general from office

The Navajo Nation Council has removed the tribe’s attorney general from office only two weeks after they had confirmed her to the job.

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted to end the tenure of Heather Clah. They did not give a reason for the emergency legislation.

“The Council has acted within its full legal authority,” says Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “This was a necessary step to ensure our executive legal functions align with the best interests of the Nation.”

The Navajo Nation currently has no confirmed deputy attorney general.

Late on Wednesday, President Buu Nygren appointed Colin Bradley to the fill the role. He is a lawyer from Flagstaff and a graduate of Northern Arizona University who focuses on Indian law and civil litigation.

Bradley is also a former Navajo Nation Department of Justice employee who worked for the Natural Resources and Litigation units.

“While this decision by the Council is disappointing, my administration remains committed to ensuring stability and continuity in our justice system,” says Nygren. “Colin Bradley represents a new chapter for the Navajo Nation’s legal leadership.

The Navajo Nation's president appoints the attorney general and the council confirms the post.

It comes eight months after the council removed Ethel Branch as the tribe’s A.G.

She had recently released the findings of a preliminary investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Nygren by Vice President Richelle Montoya.

Branch had determined the claims weren’t warranted and was ousted soon after by council delegates.