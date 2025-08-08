Coconino County expands heightened fire restrictions

Coconino County officials have implemented heightened stage 2 fire restrictions for some areas of the Kaibab National Forest.

The ban applies to in all unincorporated lands in the Tusayan and North Kaibab ranger districts. It prohibits all campfires including wood, charcoal and briquettes.

All outdoor smoking, except in a developed site, is also banned along with internal combustion engines without a spark arrestor as well as open-flame torches.

Devices fueled only by liquid petroleum of LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed but only in developed sites.

U.S Forest Service officials have also implemented stage 2 restrictions on the North Kaibab and Tusayan ranger districts as the Dragon Bravo and White Sage fires have burned a combined 193,000 acres.