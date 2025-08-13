Village of Oak Creek residents given pre-evacuation warning because of wildfire

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has placed some residents in the Village of Oak Creek on Set pre-evacuation status because of a wildfire first reported Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say those east of State Route 179 including Jacks Canyon Road and Pine Valley should gather essential personal items, medications and pets and be ready to leave. It includes zones YCU-1385, 1388, 1391, 1394, 1397, 1400 and 1403.

Coconino National Forest officials say the Woods Fire has grown to 25 acres since it was first reported at about 12:20 p.m.

They have called in helicopters and air tankers to help contain the blaze six miles southeast of Sedona.

Smoke is visible in nearby communities and from Interstate 17.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area. Its cause is under investigation.