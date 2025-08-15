© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU wins National Murrow Award for excellence in writing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:38 PM MST

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded KNAU Arizona Public Radio a National Edward R. Murrow award for excellence in writing.

The Murrows are among the most prestigious awards in the broadcasting world and “demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism,” according to RTDNA.

KNAU’s win is for a feature story by science and technology reporter Melissa Sevigny about the 80th birthday of the iconic Smokey Bear. The figure is among the most recognizable in the history of advertising for his catchphrase, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires.”

For generations Smokey Bear has imparted a message of responsibility with fire in the woods. But as forestry science has evolved, some in the wildfire community have begun to question that message. They point out that not all wildfire is necessarily bad and some ecosystems, especially in the West, actually depend on fire for restoration and forest health.

Smokey Bear toys on display at the Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott, Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News
Smokey Bear turns 80 today. Some celebrate him - and others worry his message is out of date.
Melissa Sevigny
Smokey Bear turns 80 today. He’s one of the most iconic figures in advertising history, conjuring images of America’s national forests and the message, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires." Some call him timeless. Others wonder if his message is dangerously out of date.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the KNAU news team,” says KNAU General Manager Shelly Watkins. “Winning the National Murrow Award is more than just an honor—it’s a reflection of the heart, talent, and dedication they pour into telling the stories of northern Arizona. Even as federal funding for public media has disappeared, our mission remains steadfast: to connect and inform our communities with trusted journalism, exceptional storytelling and the highest quality programming, free for everyone. This award is a reminder that what we do matters, and that together, we can make this vital public service stronger than ever.”

This is KNAU’s fourth National Murrow win in the past 11 years. The station’s most recent award came in 2017 with a story by former KNAU reporter and Morning Edition host Aaron Granillo. He told the story of Apache chef Nephi Craig who is attempting to save the cuisine of his ancestors in eastern Arizona.

KNAU and Arizona News
Apache Chef Revives The Cuisine Of His Ancestors
Aaron Granillo
A chef in eastern Arizona wants to save the cuisine of his ancestors. Nephi Craig is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. He believes food can…

KNAU frequently wins Regional Murrow Awards. In 2025, the station won two: for its Smokey Bear story and another, also by Sevigny, for feature reporting on the quest for the scientific “holy grail” of male birth control. Regional Murrow winners are automatically entered into the national competition.

This year KNAU was the only Arizona radio station to win a National Murrow Award, and one of only a handful NPR stations in the West to receive the honor. An awards gala for the National Murrow Awards will be held in New York City in October.

In addition to the Murrows, this year KNAU also won two Public Media Journalists Association awards for election and education reporting.
KNAU STAFF
