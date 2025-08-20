Grand Canyon officials reopen trails as Dragon Bravo Fire winds down

Grand Canyon National Park officials have reopened some sections of trail that were closed after the Dragon Bravo Fire exploded in size last month.

The public can again access the South Kaibab to the Tipoff rest area. The Tonto Trail is open between Tipoff and Havasupai Gardens, and the Bright Angel Trail is open to the Pipe Creek Resthouse located south of the Colorado River.

According to the park, air quality has improved significantly as the wildfire winds down. They’ve installed new air monitors at Phantom Ranch, Havasupai Gardens and Tipoff to provide continuous updates for staff and visitors.

Park officials tentatively plan to reopen Phantom Ranch and the Bright Angel Campground on Nov. 1. Officials will first, however, implement safety measures including new flood detection and warning systems, and also create evacuation plans and visitor information.

The risk of post-fire flooding has likely risen in the Bright Angel Creek watershed and could threaten overnight visitors and staff at Phantom Ranch.

The North Kaibab Trail and Highway 67 to the North Rim will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Officials say as extensive work and maintenance is needed along with structural modifications to address rockslides.