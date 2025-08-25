NAU issues all clear after unconfirmed report of 'person with a gun'

Northern Arizona University officials issued an "all clear" Monday morning after police found no evidence of a person with a gun in Cline Library.

University officials issued the first alert shortly before 9:30 a.m., saying the NAU Police Department was in the process of evacuating Cline Library on North Campus and searching the building.

Authorities added that the incident may be a hoax, but were still taking precautions.

A following update sent around 10:30 a.m. said police cleared the main areas of the building and found no evidence of a person with a gun.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area until the entire building [Cline Library] is deemed clear and this will take some time," the alert read. "An update will be sent when the building is re-open."

Monday was NAU's first day of the fall semester.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.