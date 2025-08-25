© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

KNAU 88.7 is restored to full power. APS cut power to our system atop Mormon Mountain to service another radio station's electricity meter and restored it early Monday morning.

NAU issues all clear after unconfirmed report of 'person with a gun'

Published August 25, 2025 at 10:32 AM MST
Published August 25, 2025 at 10:32 AM MST
Cline Library on Northern University campus was briefly evacuated on the first day of the fall semester due to unfounded reports of a "person with a gun" on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Northern Arizona University officials issued an "all clear" Monday morning after police found no evidence of a person with a gun in Cline Library.

University officials issued the first alert shortly before 9:30 a.m., saying the NAU Police Department was in the process of evacuating Cline Library on North Campus and searching the building.

Authorities added that the incident may be a hoax, but were still taking precautions.

A following update sent around 10:30 a.m. said police cleared the main areas of the building and found no evidence of a person with a gun.

"There will be a significant police presence in the area until the entire building [Cline Library] is deemed clear and this will take some time," the alert read. "An update will be sent when the building is re-open."

Monday was NAU's first day of the fall semester.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
