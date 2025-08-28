Forest officials reopen tens of thousands of acres near Dragon Bravo Fire

Kaibab National Forest officials have reopened 77,000 acres north of the Grand Canyon that was closed last month because of the White Sage and Dragon Bravo fires.

As of noon Thursday, U.S. Forest Service lands west of State Route 67 and south of Highway 89A, with some exceptions, are again accessible to the public.

Officials say with decreased fire behavior and less firefighter traffic, the Kaibab Lodge and the North Rim Country Store and other areas are again safe for the public as managers say crews are making progress on suppression repair work.

In addition, Big Springs Cabin is again open for reservations, and the Rainbow Rim Trail is accessible from Timp Point northward. The Jacob Lake developed area, including Jacob Lake Inn, Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center and the Jacob Lake campgrounds and picnic area, is open.

The southwestern portion of the Dragon Bravo Fire burn area on and near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon remains closed along with some lands near the Kaibab Lodge and the North Rim Country Store, the Demotte Campground and an area around Mile and a Half Lake.

Officials are also keeping Forest Service lands east of S.R. 67 and south of forest roads 205, 224 and 284 closed.

The closure for the White Sage Fire to the north is unchanged with forest lands open except for areas heavily impacted by the fire including roads 279A, 636, 247, 248, 248A, 249, 249B and 9027.

According to managers, dead standing trees and flooding remains a danger and they urge caution. A stage 2 fire ban is still in place.

Crews on the Dragon Bravo Fire spent another day removing hazard trees and chipping slash along roadways Wednesday. Officials say they’re removing about 15 truckloads of dead trees daily.

Fire suppression crews are also mopping up and patrolling the north and south ends of the burn area.

The perimeter of the fire hasn’t changed in several days and managers expected possible widespread, wetting rain Thursday afternoon and evening from Tropical Storm Juliette.

Burned area emergency response teams are assessing post-fire impacts.

The Dragon Bravo Fire remains at just over 145,000 acres and is 64% contained.