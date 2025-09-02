Flagstaff Council to weigh in on Flock camera petition Tuesday

The Flagstaff City Council will weigh in on a citizen petition Tuesday opposing the use of controversial license plate cameras.

They adopted the Flock Safety Cameras last year without discussion.

The Flagstaff Police Department recently credited the system publicly with helping investigators in two separate cases — a hit-and-run and a case of disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The petition urges the city to end its contract with the company, citing concerns about privacy and misuse of data.

They’ve proven controversial in communities across northern Arizona.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the company’s cameras have created the structure for “nationwide warrantless surveillance.”

The technology collects license plate numbers and vehicle information that could then be added to a national database and searched.

Sedona recently pulled its own Flock camera program after public backlash.

The meeting starts at 3:00 p.m. on September 2 at Flagstaff City Hall and will be streamed online.