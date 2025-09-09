© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Firefighter dies while working Dragon Bravo Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:26 AM MST
Firefighters mop up and remove hazard trees as the efforts on the Dragon Bravo Fire wind down.
Courtesy of Complex Incident Management Team.
A firefighter on the Dragon Bravo Fire died Monday following a "cardiac emergency.”

The incident management team says he was working on fire suppression repair near the entrance station to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

A paramedic attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful.

Officials have not released the man's name. The National Park Service is investigating the death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The lightning-caused Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 but exploded in size days later, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of structures.

The wildfire has burned over 145,000 acres and is 80% contained.
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkDragon Bravo FireFire Season 2025
KNAU STAFF
