Firefighter dies while working Dragon Bravo Fire

A firefighter on the Dragon Bravo Fire died Monday following a "cardiac emergency.”

The incident management team says he was working on fire suppression repair near the entrance station to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

A paramedic attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful.

Officials have not released the man's name. The National Park Service is investigating the death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The lightning-caused Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 but exploded in size days later, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of structures.

The wildfire has burned over 145,000 acres and is 80% contained.