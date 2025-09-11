Arizona Dems call for accountability after in-custody death of Flagstaff resident

Several Democratic lawmakers are calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to explain the circumstances that led to the in-custody death of a man who lived in Flagstaff.

Northern Arizona Sen. Theresa Hatathlie said in a statement she was heartbroken when she learned that Lorenzo Antonio Batrez Vargas died in ICE custody on August 31.

He was a Mexican national and grew up in Flagstaff.

His family alleges Batrez Vargas didn’t receive adequate medical care while he had COVID-19.

He was in custody at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence.

In a statement, ICE said detainees have access to medical care and are never denied emergency services.

"The treatment of individuals in these facilities raises serious concerns about the humanity and accountability of ICE operations. Families and communities deserve answers,” Hatathlie said.

State Sen. Minority Speaker Catherine Miranda echoed the sentiment and said his family deserves answers and ICE needs to be held accountable.

“Law enforcement, including ICE, is meant to protect the community. That protection includes holding officers who are responsible for the mistreatment of individuals to be held accountable,” said Miranda. “Lorenzo’s family deserves answers regarding his death.”

Rep. Mariana Sandoval joined her colleagues in the Senate, calling Batrez Vargas’s death “tragic and unavoidable.”

“The rising toll of deaths in ICE custody – especially in custody of private prison contractors -- cannot be ignored,” Sandoval said.

So far, 12 people nationally have died while in ICE custody this year, amid the Trump administration’s widespread immigration crackdown.