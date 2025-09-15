Three killed including two firefighters in ambulance crash near Show Low

Two firefighters were killed in a crash on State Route 260 between Show Low and Heber-Overgaard Sunday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at 10:14 p.m. a vehicle containing only the driver was traveling west when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Timber Mesa Fire and Medical district ambulance heading in the opposite direction.

All three people involved in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our entire organization is grieving the loss of our team members," wrote the district in a social media post Monday. "We ask for privacy and compassion as we support the families, co-workers, and community during this very difficult time."

The identities of the firefighters and the identity of the other driver were not released.

DPS is investigating the crash and it isn’t known why the driver crossed the center line.