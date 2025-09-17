© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Former broadcaster Zorn pleads guilty

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:54 AM MST
Dave Zorn
Coconino County Detention Facility
Dave Zorn

Former Flagstaff radio broadcaster Dave Zorn pleaded guilty Monday to two counts related to his arrest for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Earlier this year he allegedly reached out online to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl but who was actually a police officer.

Officials say Zorn made multiple sexual requests and arranged a time to meet the person.

He was also charged with furnishing harmful items to a minor.

The judge recommended Zorn serve a year-and-a-half in prison for each charge.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Zorn was the news director at KAFF News.
KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF