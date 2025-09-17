Former broadcaster Zorn pleads guilty

Former Flagstaff radio broadcaster Dave Zorn pleaded guilty Monday to two counts related to his arrest for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Earlier this year he allegedly reached out online to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl but who was actually a police officer.

Officials say Zorn made multiple sexual requests and arranged a time to meet the person.

He was also charged with furnishing harmful items to a minor.

The judge recommended Zorn serve a year-and-a-half in prison for each charge.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Zorn was the news director at KAFF News.