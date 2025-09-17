Former broadcaster Zorn pleads guilty
Former Flagstaff radio broadcaster Dave Zorn pleaded guilty Monday to two counts related to his arrest for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Earlier this year he allegedly reached out online to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl but who was actually a police officer.
Officials say Zorn made multiple sexual requests and arranged a time to meet the person.
He was also charged with furnishing harmful items to a minor.
The judge recommended Zorn serve a year-and-a-half in prison for each charge.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.
Zorn was the news director at KAFF News.