KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Hobbs appoints son of late Sen John McCain to Arizona higher-ed board

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:44 PM MST
Jimmy McCain, son of late Sen. John McCain, was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents to represent northern Arizona.
Courtesy of the Arizona Office of the Governor
Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed the son of late Senator John McCain to represent northern Arizona on the Arizona Board of Regents.

It governs the state’s three public universities.

Jimmy McCain says he will ensure students from every background, especially those Tribal and rural communities, can access educational opportunities.

"Arizona’s public universities are the economic engine of our state, and I look forward to working with my fellow Regents, President Cruz Rivera, President Crow, and President Garimella, to advance our collective mission," McCain says.

McCain takes the position previously held by Democrat and former Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta last year.

But the state legislature refused to hold a confirmation hearing, limiting her term on the board to just one year.

McCain is a graduate of Arizona State University, veteran and businessman living in Cornville.

"His long track record of public service and knowledge of the unique challenges and opportunities of northern Arizona make him well positioned to advocate for the students of the region," Hobbs says. "With his deep Arizona roots and passion for serving the people of our state, I know he will be a tireless advocate for northern Arizona."
