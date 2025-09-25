Grand Canyon officials to reopen two popular North Rim viewpoints

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park will reopen two popular North Rim viewpoints next week that were closed because of the Dragon Bravo Fire.

On Wed, Oct. 1, they will allow access to Cape Royal and Point Imperial via Cape Royal Road.

State Route 67 will also reopen to the W1 road at mile marker 11.

“Reopening portions of the North Rim allows visitors to once again experience some of the park’s most scenic areas while we continue to assess post-fire impacts and begin recovery efforts,” said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable. “This is the first of several phased reopenings planned for the North Rim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work diligently to restore access.”

The areas will be open from sunrise to sunset. No overnight use will be permitted on the North Rim except for Swamp and Fire points.

The park urges visitors to be self-sufficient as there is no power, running water, cell service or visitor services in the reopened areas.

The areas will be accessible through Nov. 30 or until the first major snowfall.

Officials say all other parts of the North Rim will stay closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and the ongoing recovery efforts from the 145,00-acre Dragon Bravo Fire.

In addition, the North Kaibab Trail will be closed indefinitely after it suffered extensive damage and rockfall along its upper section. Crews are assessing the trail and post updates on the park’s website.