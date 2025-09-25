Roadless rule repeal could impact a million acres in Arizona

The Trump administration wants to end a rule that prevents road construction on nearly 59 million acres of federal land.

The move has received pushback from conservation groups and the public.

The rule from 2001 prohibits road construction and timber harvesting on sensitive U.S. Forest Service land.

It was designed to prevent erosion and the fragmenting of forests.

Over the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said eliminating the rule would improve forest management and reduce fire risk.

However, studies have shown that the vast majority of wildfires are started by people within half a mile of a roadway.

Conservation groups say more roads will likely mean more fires.

Groups like the Center for Western Priorities also point to overwhelming bipartisan support for the rule.

The public comment period on the change ended last week.

An analysis by the Center for Western Priorities shows more than 90% of more than 200,000 public comments opposed the change.

More than 1.2 million acres in Arizona are roadless including about 140,000 acres on the Prescott National Forest -- areas like Sheridan Mountain and Ash Creek.

There are 53,000 acres inventoried as roadless on the Kaibab, 50,000 on the Coconino and 285,000 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

More than 420,000 acres on the Coronado National Forest limit construction within the Chiricahua Mountains and on Mount Lemmon.