Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow resigns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:54 PM MST
Courtesy
/
City of Sedona Government

Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow says he’s resigning from office.

Last week the Sedona City Council voted to publicly censure the mayor and called on him to step down.

Members alleged Jablow broke council rules, exceeded his role as mayor and pressured city staff to implement Sedona’s automatic license plate camera program without discussion.

The city ended that program earlier this month.

Jablow initially refused to resign and said if voters wanted him out, they could organize a recall election.

The Red Rock News reports Vice Mayor Holli Ploog will take the role of acting mayor until the council can vote on an interim replacement next month.
