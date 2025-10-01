© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Council: Impact of federal shutdown on Navajo Nation is limited

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:25 PM MST
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.
William Nakai
/
Creative Commons
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Nation officials say many essential services will continue amid the federal government shutdown.

According to the Navajo Council, transportation, wildland fire management and tribal government won’t be impacted along with law enforcement, detention centers and financial assistance for foster and residential care.

In addition, irrigation, power and dam safety will continue.

Officials say Indian Health Service care will also remain because of advanced appropriations.

However, about a third of the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ more than 3,100 employees have been furloughed, which will impact the agency’s regional offices.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nationfederal shutdownBureau of Indian AffairsNavajo Nation Tribal Council
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF