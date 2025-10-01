Council: Impact of federal shutdown on Navajo Nation is limited

Navajo Nation officials say many essential services will continue amid the federal government shutdown.

According to the Navajo Council, transportation, wildland fire management and tribal government won’t be impacted along with law enforcement, detention centers and financial assistance for foster and residential care.

In addition, irrigation, power and dam safety will continue.

Officials say Indian Health Service care will also remain because of advanced appropriations.

However, about a third of the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ more than 3,100 employees have been furloughed, which will impact the agency’s regional offices.