Tourists still visit Grand Canyon National Park despite govt shutdown

Grand Canyon National Park remains accessible despite the federal government shutdown.

On Wednesday morning, lanes at the park’s southern entrance were open, but the entrance kiosks were shuttered.

Within Grand Canyon Village, dozens of tourists still milled about, taking photos and walking along the Rim Trail.

Jeff Sexton is a Wisconsin Air Force veteran visiting the park for the first time.

He arrived at the park the day prior and says he was unsettled to return to the park the next morning and find the entrance stations empty.

“When we see staffing being reduced where we come in this morning and there's nobody there, that's alarming because of the fact that we're losing this natural resource by people just coming and going without bringing money and funds to help support the parks. Because this is one beautiful place, and it's something that needs staff,” Sexton says.

But Sexton says he’s less worried about the impact of the shutdown on parks than the cuts the Trump administration has made to social services.

John Roney of Chicago had a different take as he and his family visited the canyon for the first time.

“We love a government shutdown, so it's all good by us,” Roney says. “The government spends too much money, so I mean, if you can keep this place open, that's fine. But taxing people less would be a good thing.”

John Olynyk and his wife were visiting the canyon for the third time from Australia.

Olynyk says he’s determined not to let American politics impact their trip.

“Irrespective of what's going on in the world, it's a magical place to come and see,” Olynyk says.

The park’s visitor center is closed and other services like ranger talks have been suspended.

But gift shops, restaurants and other contracted services are still available.

Park shuttles also remain operational, notable as some areas of the park are only accessible via shuttle bus for large portions of the year.

Park law enforcement, emergency response, and other essential employees remain on the job.

During past government shutdowns, the Grand Canyon has stayed open with partial funding from the state.

That occurred during the nearly month-long shutdown in late 2018, early 2019, and during the 2013 government shutdown.

But a spokesperson for Governor Katie Hobbs says Arizona can’t afford to keep its national parks open and the state’s taxpayers shouldn’t bear the cost of dysfunctional politics in Washington DC.

“Arizona taxpayers cannot and should not continue bearing the cost of dysfunctional politicians in Washington, D.C. who would rather shut down the government than reach across the aisle and work together,” the spokesperson said in a statement.