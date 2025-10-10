New bill to expedite reconstruction of North Rim's Grand Canyon Lodge

Three Arizona congressmen are sponsoring legislation that aims to expedite reconstruction at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The bill from Republican Representative Eli Crane, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar would streamline the federal contracting process by authorizing the National Park Service to have emergency contracting powers.

The agency would still be required to draft reports to Congress twice a year.

The Dragon Bravo Fire destroyed much of the infrastructure on the North Rim, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors have already voiced its support.

However, it’s unclear when the legislation could actually get a vote as the government shutdown enters day 10 with no apparent end in sight.