Arizona airports aren't showing Trump admin video blaming Dems for delays

Travelers will be able get through TSA security to fly out of Arizona's major airports without having to hear Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blame Democrats for any delays they encounter.

"Consistent with airport policy, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport declined to post the video,'' said Jon Brodsky, the airport's communications and outreach administrator. And he said the reason is simple.

"The policy does not permit political content,'' Brodsky said.

Flagstaff Pulliam Airport also isn’t playing it.

“We are not displaying at DHS video at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, nor have we received any directive or request from the Department of Homeland Security to do so,” a statement from Flagstaff read.

Nor will those leaving Tucson International Airport be subjected to Noem's video saying that many airport operations are impacted because "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government.''

But Austin Wright, the airport's chief communications officer, said in the case of his facility, it was an easy call.

"We have no screens in the TSA checkpoints where the video was requested to be played,'' he said. "So we have no capability to play it.''

Wright said, though, it would not have mattered even if there were video screens available.

"Technically, it would be advertising,'' he said. "And our advertising policy prohibits political speech of any type in the airport.''

The two Arizona facilities are joining others across the nation who have rejected the bid by Noem to play her message on video screens near Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

She starts off with a general statement that it is the "top priority'' of the TSA that travelers "have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe.''

But where it crosses the line according to airport officials here and elsewhere is where she tells travelers it is the fault of Democrats and their refusal to approve a new budget if things don't go smoothly.

"Because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,'' Noem said.

The message is far different than what is normally available near checkpoints. These tend to be more informational, like explaining the screening process, what can and cannot be carried on to aircraft, and why a Real ID is necessary to board even domestic flights unless someone has a passport.

Noem's message, however, has hit a sour note -- and not just at airports in Arizona.

The Washington Post reports that facilities in Buffalo, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Seattle and Portland also are refusing to air the video.

Some are saying it violates internal policies about showing political messages to travelers.

But there's also the question of the Hatch Act which bars the use of public resources for political purposes.

What is clear is that the shutdown essentially has created two classes of federal employees. Most in non-essential positions were furloughed without pay.

But essential workers -- including those at TSA checkpoints and staffing the control towers -- were told they still have to work even though they would not be getting paid.

There have been flight delays reported nationwide.

And Tucson?

“We're one of the lucky ones,'' said Wright.

"Everyone's coming to work here and we appreciate it,'' he said "The tower's staffed, TSA is staffed. It's business as usual.''

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant homeland security secretary, was not apologetic. In fact, in a message to Capitol Media Services, she doubled down on what Noem is saying, repeating that "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government,'' resulting in TSA employees working without pay.

"It's unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship,'' she said. "Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.''