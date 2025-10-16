© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Major flooding washes out roads, strands residents on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:07 PM MST
A hogan sits in a flooded area near the Dennehotso community following major flooding between Oct. 10 and 12, 2025 that washed out roads, caused dams and cut off access to homes and farms.
Navajo Office of the President and Vice President
Navajo Office of the President and Vice President

Numerous Navajo Nation chapters have been hard hit by flooding from recent tropical storms.

Officials say between Oct. 10 and 12 heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla brought exceptional rainfall that overwhelmed drainage systems in the Dennehotso community in the far northeastern corner of Arizona.

According to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s office, it caused Laguna Creek to overflow and washed-out large sections of the Dennehotso Loop Road. Homes also flooded and dams failed in the area. The Navajo Nation Council also says waters from the Little Colorado River submerged large areas and forced families to evacuate.

Large sections of road were washed out in the Dennehotso community stranding residents following major flooding between Oct. 10 and 12, 2025.
Navajo Office of the President and Vice President
Navajo Office of the President and Vice President

According to tribal officials, the ordeal has cut off access to homes, farmlands and key routes used by residents and emergency services.

Residents in the Leupp and Tolani Lake chapters were also impacted.

“These are not just temporary inconveniences,” said Delegate Casey Allen Johnson. “Children can’t get to school. Parents can’t get to work. Some elders are isolated. I’m committed to securing the emergency materials, road repairs, and services our communities deserve.”

On Wednesday, Navajo President Buu Nygren toured some of the affected areas.

“The flooding in Dennehotso is devastating, but our people are strong,” he said. “We’re not here to wait, we’re here to rebuild. These roads will be reconstructed safer, stronger, and ready for the future.”

The Navajo Department of Transportation has recommended full reconstruction of the damaged road sections and larger culverts and improve drainage. Nygren said he will work to accelerate design work, secure funding and restore safe access.

Earlier this week the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management approved a state of emergency for the Dennehotso and Birdsprings chapters to secure resources for those affected and to repair damaged infrastructure.

The emergency declaration awaits Nygren’s approval.
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
