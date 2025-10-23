© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU & KPUB stations are experiencing technical issues, resulting in dead air or overlapping audio. Our software vendor is attempting to resolve the issues. We very appreciative of your patience, let alone support.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Mohave County reaches 80 measles cases

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:40 PM MST
Colorado City, Arizona
Wiki - Creative Commons
Colorado City, Arizona

A measles outbreak in Mohave County along the Arizona-Utah border continues to grow.

It’s become the region’s largest such outbreak in decades.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 80 cases of measles in the county in recent months.

They’re centered in the Colorado City community on the Utah border, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

It brings the total number of measles cases in Arizona to 84 this year.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department has identified 43 cases in that state, in Washington and Iron counties.

During the current measles outbreak, eight cases have resulted in hospitalization, five in Utah and three in Arizona.

Utah health officials say so far, the majority of those who’ve become sick were not immunized.

Both Mohave County and southwestern Utah have some of the lowest vaccination rates between the states.

Last year, 78% of Mohave County kindergarteners had received their MMR vaccine, which helps prevent measles, mumps and rubella.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Mohave County Department of Public HealthArizona Department of Health ServicesMOHAVE COUNTYvaccinesColorado CityUtah
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund