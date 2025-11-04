© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Prescribed burns create thick smoke in Flagstaff area

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2025 at 4:16 PM MST
A still from a north-facing camera atop Mt. Elden near Flagstaff showing smoke from several prescribed burns on Tue, Nov. 4, 2025 at 4 p.m.
360 Overwatch
A still from a north-facing camera atop Mt. Elden near Flagstaff showing smoke from several prescribed burns on Tue, Nov. 4, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Fire managers throughout northern Arizona conducted numerous prescribed burns Tuesday. They created visible smoke that impacted some communities including Flagstaff.

On Tuesday crews on the Coconino National Forest began ignitions on two burns near Flagstaff—one five miles north of the city at Chimney Springs and another seven miles northeast of Flagstaff near Highway 89. Both burns are expected to last through Thursday.

Kaibab National Forest crews on Tuesday also began a more than 6,600-acre burn at Kendrick Mountain, 15 miles north of Parks and five miles southwest of Highway 180.

Officials ask the public to watch for warning signs along roadways before and during the burns.

In addition, state forestry officials have begun several thinning projects throughout the state including the removal of junipers on 645 acres on state trust land near Snowflake to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Prescott National Forest fire managers, meanwhile, plan to start several prescribed burns Wednesday or Thursday, depending on weather conditions.

The Blue Hills Prescribed Burn is located south of the Old Black Canyon highway and Stone Ridge communities and east of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area. Ignitions are likely to last one or two days.

Officials ask the public to avoid the Blue Hills are and the Green Gulch, Charcoal Gulch, Nemo Springs and Red Mountain trails.

Smoke could impact Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Highway 69 and Highway 169.
