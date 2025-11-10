© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man dies after slipping and falling in western Grand Canyon

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:09 PM MST
Personnel from Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue recover the body of a 65-year-old man who slipped and fell 130 feet to his death in the western Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Nation on Nov. 6, 2025.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue
Personnel from Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue recover the body of a 65-year-old man who slipped and fell 130 feet to his death in the western Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Nation on Nov. 6, 2025.

Officials in Mohave County say a 65-year-old man fell 130 feet to his death last week in the western portion of the Grand Canyon.

The incident happened on Thursday at Guano Point near the Grand Canyon Skywalk outside the national park on the Hualapai Nation.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a request for help at 2 p.m. from tribal officials in a technical recovery after the man slipped and plunged off the canyon's edge.

Search and rescue crews found his body on a scree pile and were able to recover it using a technical rope system.

Officials didn’t provide the man’s name or say where he was from.

Hualapai first responders and Grand Canyon West security helped with the recovery.
