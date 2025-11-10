Man dies after slipping and falling in western Grand Canyon

Officials in Mohave County say a 65-year-old man fell 130 feet to his death last week in the western portion of the Grand Canyon.

The incident happened on Thursday at Guano Point near the Grand Canyon Skywalk outside the national park on the Hualapai Nation.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a request for help at 2 p.m. from tribal officials in a technical recovery after the man slipped and plunged off the canyon's edge.

Search and rescue crews found his body on a scree pile and were able to recover it using a technical rope system.

Officials didn’t provide the man’s name or say where he was from.

Hualapai first responders and Grand Canyon West security helped with the recovery.