Measles case confirmed at Flagstaff Mall

Coconino County health officials say a person with infectious measles visited the Flagstaff Mall last week.

Coconino County Health and Human Services says those who may were at the mall between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thu, Nov. 6 could have been exposed.

Officials encourage them to watch for symptoms that include a blotchy rash that often starts on the face.

Health and Human Services pointed out that there have been no confirmed measles cases among Coconino County residents this year.

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. The disease is highly infectious and can cause serious illness, especially in children, pregnant people and those with compromised immune systems. It spreads by direct contact with an infected person or through the air when they cough or sneeze.

Officials say those who were at the mall during the exposure time should make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccine. Other symptoms include high fever, cough, tiredness, red and watery eyes and runny nose. Those who develop measles should self-isolate and seek medical care by first calling a health care provider.

Approximately 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles may become infected.

The Flagstaff case comes as the second-largest measles outbreak in the nation this year continues along the Arizona-Utah border. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports, as of Wed, Nov. 12 it had confirmed 124 cases from the outbreak centered in Colorado City in Mohave County and the adjacent community of Hildale, Utah

The area has vaccination rates far below the 95% that health experts say is needed for herd immunity.