© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Grand Canyon officials to close North Rim Friday

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:41 PM MST
Point Imperial on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is one of the area's most popular viewpoints.
C. Dubin/NPS
Point Imperial on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is one of the area's most popular viewpoints.

Grand Canyon National Park officials will close the North Rim for the season Friday afternoon at 5:20 p.m.

The park had initially planned to keep the area open until the end of November.

But a storm set to impact northern Arizona this weekend is expected to bring wintry weather and possible snow to the region.

According to officials the weather shift could create unsafe travel in an area still recovering from last summer’s nearly 150,000-acre Dragon Bravo Fire.

Managers closed the North Rim and parts of the adjacent Kaibab National Forest in July. But on Oct. 1 park officials reopened North Rim viewpoints Cape Royal and Point Imperial after they had fully contained the blaze.

Grand Canyon officials say they tentatively plan to reopen the North Rim on May 15, pending weather, trail conditions, infrastructure readiness and the completion of hazard mitigation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News north rimgrand canyon national parkDragon Bravo Fire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF