New interactive map shows short-term rentals in Flagstaff

Flagstaff housing officials have created a map showing the city’s registered short-term rentals.

It provides residents with information about the properties located in local neighborhoods.

The map was published online this week and provides residents with the locations of 990 registered short-term rentals.

It lists contact information for owners and property managers, which residents can access if they have noise complaints or other issues.

But the map also serves as a visual representation of the impact that Airbnb, Vrbo and other sites have had on the housing supply in Flagstaff.

Officials estimate that 3.7% of the city’s homes and apartments are short-term rentals which is more than double the national average.

According to city housing authorities, some short-term rentals in Flagstaff may not be officially registered so the numbers could be higher.

The pervasiveness of the properties is one reason the city council declared a housing emergency in 2020 as residents face roadblocks to finding affordable places to live and already higher than average rents and home prices continue to increase.

Despite years of lobbying by Arizona cities and towns, the state Legislature has mostly prevented localities from regulating short-term rentals.

However, municipalities are allowed to tax the properties as if they are hotels and can require them to register with the city.