© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Former Arizona Republican lawmaker pleads guilty to charges for forging petition signatures

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:34 PM MST
In June 2025 a grand jury indicted former Arizona Republican House Rep. Austin Cole Smith on four felonies and other charges for forging candidate nomination petitions for his 2024 re-election campaign.
Arizona Legislature
In June 2025 a grand jury indicted former Arizona Republican House Rep. Austin Cole Smith on four felonies and other charges for forging candidate nomination petitions for his 2024 re-election campaign.

A former Republican lawmaker in Arizona pleaded guilty Monday to criminal charges for forging signatures on nominating petitions during his 2024 campaign.

Austin Smith, 30, represented an Arizona House district in the Phoenix suburbs for one term before dropping his reelection bid in April 2024 when questions arose about signatures on his nominating petitions. He also resigned at the time as a leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action.

The plea agreement calls for Smith to be sentenced to probation, pay a $5,000 fine and be barred from running for public office for five years. He pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent schemes and practices, and illegal signing of election petitions.

In campaign literature, Smith voiced support for a Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County that ultimately ended without producing proof to support President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

He had previously cast the allegations against him as a coordinated attack by Democrats that was “silly on its face,” but said he would drop out to avoid racking up legal bills.

Smith had been a senior director of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the youth organizing group Turning Point USA, which has become a major force in Arizona Republican politics.

The Associated Press left messages for Kurt Altman, Smith's attorney, and a Turning Point spokesperson. “Forging signatures, including those of people who have died, in order to get yourself on the ballot is illegal, and it erodes trust in our elections,” said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat. “My office will continue to hold accountable anyone who tries to cheat the system and mislead Arizona voters.”

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturecrimeelections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press