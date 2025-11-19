© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Cordes Lakes man missing after flash flood

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:10 PM MST
Two first responders stand next to Big Bug Creek in the Cordes Lakes community on Tue, Nov. 18, 2025. It was the site of a flash flood that carried off a car and an elderly man who was driving after 2–3 inches of rain fell over the area during the course of two days.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Two first responders stand next to Big Bug Creek on Tue, Nov. 18, 2025. It was the site of a flash flood that carried off a car and an elderly man who was driving after 2–3 inches of rain fell over the area during the course of two days.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was rescued and another man remains missing after a flash flood in Cordes Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the elderly man attempted to drive through fast-moving floodwaters on Big Bug Creek in a small sedan at the East Fremont Drive and Thunderbird Trail crossing.

His car was swept away and began to turn over in the current. Deputies responded and found the car being swept away with two men on or near the trunk. One of the men was a bystander who tried to help the driver and a deputy was able to pull him to safety before the car was carried further downstream.

When searchers found it two miles away the driver, a 70-year-old Cordes Lakes resident, wasn’t in it.

Crews continue to look for the man on the creek and the Agua Fria River. They did not provide his name but said a family member confirmed he left his residence around 3 p.m. and never reached his destination.

Officials ask the public to avoid Big Bug Creek because of the hazardous water conditions and to allow emergency personnel to work.
KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai County Sheriff's Officesearch and rescueweatherflash flooding
KNAU STAFF
