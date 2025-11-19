Cordes Lakes man missing after flash flood

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was rescued and another man remains missing after a flash flood in Cordes Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the elderly man attempted to drive through fast-moving floodwaters on Big Bug Creek in a small sedan at the East Fremont Drive and Thunderbird Trail crossing.

His car was swept away and began to turn over in the current. Deputies responded and found the car being swept away with two men on or near the trunk. One of the men was a bystander who tried to help the driver and a deputy was able to pull him to safety before the car was carried further downstream.

When searchers found it two miles away the driver, a 70-year-old Cordes Lakes resident, wasn’t in it.

Crews continue to look for the man on the creek and the Agua Fria River. They did not provide his name but said a family member confirmed he left his residence around 3 p.m. and never reached his destination.

Officials ask the public to avoid Big Bug Creek because of the hazardous water conditions and to allow emergency personnel to work.