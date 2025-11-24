© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Grand Canyon National Park employees move to unionize

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:04 AM MST
Visitors crowd together on a fenced cliff edge, with the rosy and purple layers of the Grand Canyon in the background
NPS Photo
Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Employees at Grand Canyon National Park plan to file union paperwork with the Federal Labor Relations Board Monday.

It's part of a larger move by workers in parks across the West to push back against the Trump administration's job cuts.

Organizers say almost half of Grand Canyon National Park's nearly 500 employees have so far signed union cards.

“I think a lot of us have put up with a lot for a long time just because we love our jobs, we love the Park Service. But we also want to be able to, you know, afford healthcare and afford our groceries,” says organizer Michele Vaught.

She spoke during a break from her job at Grand Canyon’s Backcountry Information Center.

Vaught says they’ve been organizing since February, when the Trump administration attempted to fire thousands of federal probationary employees across numerous agencies.

A group of protester pose on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Feb. 23, 2025, as they rally in support of protecting federal lands and the federal workers who help manage them.
KNAU and Arizona News
'We’re not nameless:' Fired federal workers rally at Grand Canyon during busy weekends
Adrian Skabelund
Grand Canyon National Park has become a rallying point for former employees and their supporters following last month's widespread federal lay-offs by the Trump administration.

The effort to join the National Treasury Employees Union is aimed at blocking further layoffs and protecting worker benefits.

“I think we've had a realization that nobody is coming to save us, so we need to do something for ourselves,” Shanoa Totherow says.

Totherow has worked at the park since 2024 and spoke on her lunch break. Both say they speak as private citizens.

Employees at Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Grand Teton national parks also planned to file to unionize Monday, along with workers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the National Park Service’s Denver Regional Office.

Over the summer, staff at Yosemite and Sequoia-Kings national parks moved forward with their own unions.

In a statement to KNAU, Grand Canyon officials say management will honor the choice of park staff.

"Employees are free to try to unionize. Management will respect whatever they choose,” Grand Canyon spokesperson Joëlle Baird wrote.

Flagstaff Family Food Center Operations Associate Heather Lapre stands in the door of the Grand Canyon Food Pantry on the first day of the government shutdown.
KNAU and Arizona News
Social services gear up as Grand Canyon park staff face uncertainty
Adrian Skabelund
Social services in Grand Canyon Village are gearing up for increased need as hundreds of park employees face uncertainty.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parklabor unionsFederal GovernmentNational Park Service
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund