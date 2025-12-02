Grand Canyon hotel stays paused following water pipeline break

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park have suspended all overnight hotel stays because of a major break in the pipeline that brings drinking water to the South Rim.

Starting Sat, Dec. 6, nighttime accommodations at El Tovar, Trailer Village and the Bright Angel, Maswik and Yavapai lodges will be closed.

“These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources,” said the park in a press release. “The goal is to restore full operational status for overnight guests on the South Rim as quickly as possible.”

The park has struggled with its water supply since mid-November.

Spigots will also be turned off at Mather Campground and only dry camping will be allowed. Restroom faucets will still be operational and spigots will be available at the check-in kiosk.

Overnight hotel services outside the park are unaffected and will still be available in Tusayan.

In addition, all fires, including campfires, warming fires and charcoal barbecues, will be prohibited on the South Rim and in the inner canyon.

The park will remain open for day use along with food and beverage services, the Grand Canyon Clinic and the post office. Residents are also asked to conserve water, and report leaks to park offices.

No water is currently being pumped to the South Rim via the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline. The pipeline frequently breaks and requires continuous and expensive maintenance work.

A more than $200 million project to replace the pipeline has been ongoing for two years. It is expected to be complete in 2027.