Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services. We have have resolved several technical issues and are continuing to resolve remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will provide updates until all issues are fully resolved.

Flagstaff rent stabilized in 2025 but remains persistently high

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:54 PM MST
The Starpoint apartments on Ft. Valley Road in Flagstaff has partnered with the nonprofit Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona to include some affordable units among its 77 apartments.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Housing costs in Flagstaff have stabilized over the last year but remain stubbornly high.

According to Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona’s annual Rental Attainability Report, the average two-bedroom apartment in Flagstaff costs $1,955 a month.

That means someone would have to earn more than $78,200 a year to afford it.

And a renter who makes the city’s current $17.85 minimum wage would have to work nearly 85 hours a week to cover their rent.

“The report helps us document how deep and significant our affordable housing needs are in Flagstaff,” said Housing Solutions’ CEO Devonna McLaughlin. “The lack of housing affordability in our community is the number one challenge for our local families, and it will take all of us, with a dedicated focus, to continue to invest in achieving affordable housing for all our residents.”

The report does have some good news for renters in city. It shows costs dropped slightly from last year on two and three-bedroom apartments, with three-bedroom homes decreasing by 7.2%. Rent for a single room also fell by 7.7%. Studio and one-bedroom apartments increased slightly.

There were also 190 more affordable rental units available to low-income Flagstaff residents over 2024.

In October and November, Housing Solutions staff gathered data from 55 market rate apartment complexes making up more than 9,000 units. They also examined nine income restricted complexes for the report.
