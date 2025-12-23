Suspected drunk driver kills one, injures others at Kayenta Christmas parade

A suspected drunk driver drove into a crowd ahead of a Christmas parade in Kayenta on the Navajo Nation Monday, killing one person and injuring several others.

Navajo Nation police say the driver entered the route for the Christmas Night Parade after 5 p.m. and hit multiple spectators waiting for the event to begin. The parade was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

The Navajo Police Department shared in an update that four people were injured and one ultimately died.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren described one of the victims as a young child in critical condition and that a pregnant woman was also hit.

The driver was arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or said whether criminal charges have been filed.

Nygren called the incident a “tragic event” in a social media post Monday night.

"This event was meant to bring joy, unity, and holiday spirit to our community — and is a time for families to come together and celebrate," Nygren wrote. "No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness.

He urged tribal members across the Navajo Nation to take steps to prevent drinking and driving.

The crash is under investigation.