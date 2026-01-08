Walk-through metal detector now in use for Flagstaff City Council meetings

The City of Flagstaff is now requiring those attending city council meetings to go through a metal detector before entering council chambers.

Flagstaff officials bought the device made by the company OpenGate to modernize security protocols. According to the city, the system is designed for a quick, walk-through weapons screening. Security personnel will use a handheld metal detector for those unable to walk through the machine.

Until recently, the city has only conducted bag searches by hand.

“We've always had safe meetings. We want to continue to have safe meetings. That's always been our goal,” says Flagstaff Public Works Director Scott Overton. “So, we just think this is one more nice addition that uses a good technology that's becoming more affordable for most communities.”

Overton says Flagstaff officials looked at how other local governments implemented security protocols when they looked to buy the metal detectors. He also points out that there was no specific incident that caused the city to buy the devices.

The new system was put into use at the city council’s Jan. 6 meeting.

Flagstaff officials say weapons aren’t allowed inside City Hall and lockers are available at the building’s entrance for safe storage.

This story was a partnership between KNAU and the Statewide Public Radio Newsroom.