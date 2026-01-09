Arizona lawmakers react to killing of Minnesota woman by ICE agent

Arizona lawmakers reacted to the killing of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent this week.

On Thursday, Congressman Eli Crane told Prescott-based KQNA Radio’s “Talk of the Town” that he believed the demonization of ICE was partially to blame for the incident.

“I do believe after seeing, you know, multiple angles of this video that this officer will be exonerated,” he said.

The message was echoed by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs who is running for governor.

"This is what happens when Democrats encourage violence against @ICEgov,” he posted to the site X.

Meanwhile, Senator Ruben Gallego told CNN that ICE agents weren’t adequately trained, and cause chaos in communities rather than enforcing immigration law.

“These ICE officers aren’t effectively doing their work as professionals, they’re more just trying to spread the propaganda of this presidency and that’s why we’re here at this situation right now,” Gallego said.

Both lawmakers say an investigation is needed.

Democrats in the Arizona state house called on Congress to investigate the killing, and allege the Trump administration had lied about the incident.

In a statement this week, they detailed ways the administration’s narrative around the incident has been contradicted by videos taken at the scene.

“If a U.S. citizen exercising her fight of free speech can be killed by federal authorities with no consequence, then it can happen again to anyone, anywhere at any time,” reads the Democrats’ statement.

Republican leaders in the state house and senate have yet to weigh in on the events.

On Wednesday in Minneapolis, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good in her vehicle.

Republicans have largely insisted the agent acted in self-defense. Administration officials allege Good attempted to ram the agent, while eyewitnesses say she was driving away from the scene.