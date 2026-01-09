Coconino National Forest closes roads across the region

Officials with the Coconino National Forest have closed numerous roads for the winter season throughout northern Arizona.

In the Flagstaff area, they have barricaded Schultz Pass, Elden Lookout and Freidlein Prairie roads along with several others.

Schnebley Hill, Willard Springs and Kelly Canyon roads off Interstate 17 are also closed.

They will remain open to non-motorized traffic throughout the season.

“Each winter, the Coconino National Forest prohibits the use of motorized vehicles on many forest roads to protect the roads from damage, and to reduce the risk of stranded forest visitors,” said Coconino National Forest officials in a statement.

Officials ask the public to abide by all posted signage and avoid driving on saturated roads. They also urge people to be aware of where roads begin and end because of “changes in elevation across the forest, many roads may begin in desert conditions and end in deep snow, such as Schnebly Hill Road.”

For a list of road closures, see the Coconino National Forest’s website.