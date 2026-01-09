© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Winter storm creates icy road conditions, triggers school delays

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:33 AM MST
Navajo Police respond to a pickup truck that slid off the road on Route 12 near Navajo, N.M., on Jan. 8, 2026 amid a winter storm.
Navajo Police Department
Navajo Police respond to a pickup truck that slid off the road on Route 12 near Navajo, N.M., on Jan. 8, 2026 amid a winter storm.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting icy conditions throughout much of the region Friday morning. In eastern Arizona, snow and ice is present on Highway 60 and State Route 260 near Show Low. Winter conditions are also reported on Interstate 40 near Joseph City and Petrified Forest National Park.

See az511.gov or call 511 for the most up to date highway conditions.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Police Department has reported numerous crashes and slide-offs especially near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

On Highway 491 near Newcomb, N.M., a semi-truck partially blocked southbound lanes early Friday morning. Police say Navajo Route 9 West, Route 11 from Church Rock, N.M., to Smith Lake, State Route 371 north to Crownpoint, N.M., and State Route 602 are icy and snow covered. Officials urge drivers to use caution as gusty, cold winds are reported in the area.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Some schools in region are operating on delayed schedules today because of winter weather and road conditions. 

The Flagstaff and Prescott unified school districts will start two hours later than normal. FUSD will release according to full-day dismissal time and PUSD will dismiss at its normal Friday time.

In addition, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will delay its start and the Montessori School of Flagstaff is also operating on a delay with no early childcare.

Flagstaff Junior Academy has canceled classes for Friday.
