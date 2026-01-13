© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is temporarily off air due to suspected antenna damage. We are working with contractors to identify and fix the problem.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at age 59

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:03 PM MST
In this Jan.7, 2020 file photo Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix. Brnovich is running for the U.S. Senate. Brnovich’s announcement on Thursday, June 10, 2021, makes him the third major candidate to seek the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.
Bob Christie/AP
In this Jan.7, 2020 file photo Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix. Brnovich is running for the U.S. Senate. Brnovich’s announcement on Thursday, June 10, 2021, makes him the third major candidate to seek the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died.

A family representative made the announcement Tuesday afternoon but did not reveal a cause of death.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Brnovich family announces the passing of Mark Brnovich," read the statement. "Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother. We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Memorial service arrangements will be made public as they become available."

Brnovich, a Republican, was first elected as attorney general in 2014 and served until 2023.

He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona and assistant attorney general as well as director of the state Department of Gaming.

In 2022, Brnovich unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate but lost in the GOP primary to Blake Masters.

In 2025, President Donald Trump nominated Brnovich as ambassador to Serbia but the administration withdrew the nomination in October.

Brnovich’s parents were Serbs who immigrated to the U.S. before he was born.

Brnovich was 59 years old.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News mark brnovicharizona state capitol
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF