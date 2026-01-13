Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at age 59

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died.

A family representative made the announcement Tuesday afternoon but did not reveal a cause of death.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Brnovich family announces the passing of Mark Brnovich," read the statement. "Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother. We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Memorial service arrangements will be made public as they become available."

Brnovich, a Republican, was first elected as attorney general in 2014 and served until 2023.

He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona and assistant attorney general as well as director of the state Department of Gaming.

In 2022, Brnovich unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate but lost in the GOP primary to Blake Masters.

In 2025, President Donald Trump nominated Brnovich as ambassador to Serbia but the administration withdrew the nomination in October.

Brnovich’s parents were Serbs who immigrated to the U.S. before he was born.

Brnovich was 59 years old.