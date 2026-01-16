© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Turquoise Alert issued for missing 8-year-old on Navajo Nation

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 16, 2026 at 9:15 AM MST
Authorities say Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, 8, was last seen playing in the Coalmine community on the Navajo Nation on Jan. 15, 2026.
Arizona Department of Public Safety
The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Turquoise Alert Friday for an 8-year-old girl missing from Coalmine on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Maleeka “Mollie” Boone was last seen playing in the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority area between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Her family reported it’s out of character for the girl to be gone this long and is concerned for her welfare.

DPS describes Boone as a Native American girl, 4 feet 5 inches tall and 50 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair in French braids. She was last wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

A Turquoise Alert is issued when someone under 65 is missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information regarding Maleeka Boone or her whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department, Tuba City District, at 928-283-3111/3112.

