Native American designation now available on Arizona driver licenses and IDs

Enrolled members of federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona can now add a Native American designation to driver's licenses, instruction permits and ID cards.

The new credential has “Native American” printed on the front of the card below the photo and signature.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says that those who choose to update their identification will need to file a new application, take a new photo and provide additional proof of enrollment. Valid forms include:



Enhanced Tribal Card

Tribal Identification Card

Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood

Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth

The option went into effect with the start of the year after Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2852 into law last May.

The legislation was introduced by Democrat Rep. Myron Tsosie of Chinle in the Arizona House and ultimately approved.

ADOT’s announcement comes a day after Navajo Nation President Bu Nygren released a statement saying that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not “physically operating” on the reservation. Nygren added that he will immediately inform the community if that changes.

He also encouraged members to "remain vigilant" and carry proper identification at all times.