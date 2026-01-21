© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Native American designation now available on Arizona driver licenses and IDs

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:42 AM MST
Enrolled members of federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona can now add a Native American designation to driver's licenses, instruction permits and ID cards.
ADOT
The new credential has “Native American” printed on the front of the card below the photo and signature.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says that those who choose to update their identification will need to file a new application, take a new photo and provide additional proof of enrollment. Valid forms include:

  • Enhanced Tribal Card
  • Tribal Identification Card
  • Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood
  • Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth

The option went into effect with the start of the year after Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2852 into law last May.

The legislation was introduced by Democrat Rep. Myron Tsosie of Chinle in the Arizona House and ultimately approved.

ADOT’s announcement comes a day after Navajo Nation President Bu Nygren released a statement saying that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not “physically operating” on the reservation. Nygren added that he will immediately inform the community if that changes.

He also encouraged members to "remain vigilant" and carry proper identification at all times.

Protesters on Flagstaff's city hall lawn rallied Sat, Jan. 10, 2026, against Immigration and Customs enforcement and the fatal shooting of a woman in Minnesota.
KNAU and Arizona News
Navajo Nation leaders condemn ICE arrest of tribal member
Ryan Heinsius
Navajo Nation leaders have condemned the arrest and detention of a Navajo citizen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week.

