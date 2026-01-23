Bill to fast-track North Rim rebuilding approved by House committee

The House Committee on Natural Resources this week unanimously passed a bill that would speed up the rebuilding process on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Supporters of the North Rim Restoration Act say it would streamline the federal contracting process for buildings and infrastructure that were destroyed by last summer’s 145,000-acre Dragon Bravo Fire.

It covers all fire-related efforts including forest management, rebuilding and other improvements.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors endorsed the Republican-backed bill after it was introduced by Rep. Eli Crane last year.

Businesses in many northern Arizona communities depend on North Rim tourism and have urged lawmakers to fast-track recovery in the park.