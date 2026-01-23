© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Bill to fast-track North Rim rebuilding approved by House committee

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM MST
A aerial view of the burned North Rim infrastructure including the historic
Matt Jenkins/NPS
A aerial view of the North Rim infrastructure burned by the Dragon Bravo Fire in July 2025 including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

The House Committee on Natural Resources this week unanimously passed a bill that would speed up the rebuilding process on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Supporters of the North Rim Restoration Act say it would streamline the federal contracting process for buildings and infrastructure that were destroyed by last summer’s 145,000-acre Dragon Bravo Fire.

It covers all fire-related efforts including forest management, rebuilding and other improvements.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors endorsed the Republican-backed bill after it was introduced by Rep. Eli Crane last year.

Businesses in many northern Arizona communities depend on North Rim tourism and have urged lawmakers to fast-track recovery in the park.
