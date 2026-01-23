Western leaders, groups urge senators to reject BLM nominee

Numerous western leaders and conservation groups are urging senators to reject President Donald Trump’s nominee to the lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Earlier this month, Trump nominated former New Mexico Republican Congressman and oil industry businessman Steve Pearce to oversee the more than 245 million acres, mostly in the West, that are managed by the BLM.

The agency's portfolio includes 12 million acres in Arizona, encompassing the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, the Great Bend of the Gila and six BLM-managed national monuments.

Critics say Pearce has supported legislation that could have led to public land sales and has called for increasing energy production on federal lands.

“These lands are Indigenous lands and help to protect the rich history and future of Native people in our state, which is why they should be protected and co-stewarded with tribes, not sold off as Steve Pearce advocates," says Sandy Bahr, director for Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter.

Leaders from Colorado, New Mexico and California say Pearce would threaten economies that are dependent on public lands.

They are among several conservation, faith, recreation and wildlife organizations from Arizona to submit a letter to senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego to reject Pearce's nomination.

“Public lands are integral to the identity, culture and economy of Santa Fe and New Mexico," said former Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. "Steve Pearce’s record on this issue tells you all you need to know: His confirmation is contrary to the agency’s core mission and would endanger New Mexico’s vibrant outdoor heritage. This appointment doesn’t serve public lands and doesn’t serve our outdoor way of life."

Trump first nominated Pearce last year but he was rejected by the U.S. Senate amid resistance from conservation groups and some Democrats, according to Politico.

"President Trump was elected with an overwhelming mandate to 'Drill, Baby, Drill' and unleash America's energy potential," a White House spokesperson told Inside Climate News last year. "It's totally logical that his nominees would align with the agenda the president was elected to implement and have a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter."

Livestock industry groups also expressed support for Pearce after his first nomination.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council said in a joint statement that Pearce “understands the important role that public lands play across the West ... Pearce’s experience makes him thoroughly qualified to lead the BLM and tackle the issues federal lands ranchers are facing."